Suzanne S. Masterson named SIOP fellow

Suzanne S. Masterson, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Masterson was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

The former editor-in-chief at the Journal of Organizational Behavior, Dr. Suzanne S. Masterson has a prolific publishing career in the areas of justice and fairness. Her research spans several interconnecting streams of interest in justice perceptions within organizations, relational ties within organizations, and quality practices within organizations. Her publications include 21 refereed articles in journals including the Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Organizational Behavior, Journal of Applied Psychology, and Academy of Management Review; six book chapters; five proceedings; and numerous presentations at national conferences. This accumulated work has had a significant impact on the field, with more than 4,379 citations with an h-index of 16.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

