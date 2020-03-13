Tara Behrend named SIOP Fellow

Tara Behrend, PhD has been named a Fellow of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP).

Dr. Behrend was granted Fellow status by the SIOP Executive Board at its most recent meeting.

The profession of industrial and organizational psychology addresses the full range of human interactions in organizational settings. Members of the profession may be researchers, teachers, practitioners or administrators. They work in several settings including in business, government, consulting, and academia. SIOP Fellows may be recognized for outstanding contributions to the profession in any of these areas.

Dr. Tara Behrend is a multidisciplinary scholar with expertise in workplace technologies and workforce readiness. She has published on such diverse topics as STEM education, automation, privacy, big data, and decision-making. In addition to being cited more than 3000 times with an h-index of 22, she counts a $3.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation and a prestigious fellowship and residency at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University among her accomplishments. She advises a wide range of organizations and is active in translating science to policy makers. Her service to SIOP includes a term as TIP Editor, and she currently serves on the Executive Board as the External Relations officer.

SIOP has been recognizing the outstanding contributions of members by granting Fellow status throughout its history. To be considered for SIOP Fellow status, a member must be nominated by another member, and endorsed by at least three more SIOP Fellows. A member who has been active in the Society for ten years or more is eligible based on meaningful, sustained and unusual impact on the field.

About SIOP

The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) is an international professional organization with an annual membership of more than 10,000 industrial-organizational (I-O) psychologists. SIOP's mission is to enhance human well-being and performance in organizational and work settings by promoting the science, practice, and teaching of I-O psychology. Learn more about the Society at http://www. siop. org

