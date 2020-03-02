Translational Research Day in Boston to highlight broadly engaged team science

BOSTON - Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI) will host Translational Research Day 2020: Broadly-Engaged Team Science on Friday, March 6. The event brings together researchers, clinicians, community partners, and the public for:

A keynote address by Sharon Terry, CEO of Genetic Alliance, on building research teams for impact on health

Scientific talks on collaborative innovation, real-world data, stakeholder engagement, and patient advocacy from MIT, Tufts Medical Center, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, and Tufts University.

Breakout sessions on engaging stakeholders in basic science research and innovative tools and methods for broadly-engaged team science

An electronic poster session highlighting recent clinical and translational research.

An announcement about upcoming funding opportunities.

The agenda for the day is available at https:/ / www. tuftsctsi. org/ events/ translational-research-day-2020/ . Members of the media are encouraged to attend.

This event is free and open to anyone who registers to attend.

WHO: Researchers, clinicians, community partners, students, and members of the public

WHAT: Translational Research Day 2020: Broadly-Engaged Team Science

WHEN: Friday, March 6, 2020, 8:30AM - 3:30PM

WHERE: Tufts Medical Center, Wolff Auditorium, 800 Washington Street, Boston

About Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI)

Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (Tufts CTSI), established in 2008, supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is dedicated to stimulating innovative broadly-engaged team science across the translational research spectrum to improve clinical care and health. Founded by Tufts University and Tufts Medical Center, it also includes other academic institutions (including all the schools of Tufts University, Brandeis University, MIT, Northeastern University; and RAND), the hospitals affiliated with Tufts University School of Medicine, community stakeholders, and various members of the health care industry. Tufts CTSI's purpose is to accelerate the translation of laboratory and medical research into clinical use, widespread medical practice, and into improved health care delivery and health policy. It connects people to research resources, consultation, and education, and fosters collaboration with scholars of all disciplines and with community members, with the ultimate goal of improving the health of the public. Tufts CTSI is funded by a Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) from the NIH National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, award number UL1TR002544.