Endocrine Society congratulates 2020 Early Investigators Award winners

WASHINGTON--The Endocrine Society has selected five recipients for its Early Investigators Awards.

The Early Investigators Awards were established to assist in the development of early career investigators and to provide greater recognition of their accomplishments in endocrine-related research.

The Endocrine Society's 2020 Early Investigators Award winners are:

Mehmet Furkan Burak, M.D., of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass. His research focuses on general endocrine practice, diabetes and glucose metabolism, lipids and obesity.

Dionysios Chartoumpekis, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Patras in Patras, Greece. His research interests include thyroid, lipids, obesity, endocrine cancer and neoplasia, signaling and diabetes.

Hisham Mohammed, Ph.D., of Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Ore. His research focuses on understanding the fundamentals of epigenetic and transcriptional regulation in hormone-driven cancers such as breast and prostate cancer.

Hongxia Ren, Ph.D., of the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, Ind. Her research interests include obesity, diabetes and glucose metabolism, endocrine genetics, aging, signaling and neuroendocrinology.

Domenico Trico, M.D., of the University of Pisa in Pisa, Italy. His research interests include diabetes and glucose metabolism, obesity, nutrition and cardiovascular endocrinology.

Recipients received a monetary award, one-year complimentary membership to the Society, one-year complimentary access to the Society's online journals, and public recognition of research accomplishments in various Society platforms.

Additional information on this award and the recipients is located on the Society's website at https:/ / www. endocrine. org/ awards/ early-investigators-awards .

The new application cycle opens in September 2020.

