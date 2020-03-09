The Protein Society announces DiversifyProteinScience

CANYON COUNTRY, CA - The Protein Society, the premier international society dedicated to supporting protein research, announces the launch of DiversifyProteinScience. This web portal seeks to improve exposure for traditionally underrepresented groups, with the overarching goals of broadening participation, promoting equal opportunities, and recognizing the contributions of diverse protein scientists.

The Protein Society values and is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of its societal endeavors. DiversifyProteinScience aims to help symposium organizers, award committees, search committees, and others identify protein scientists who might diversify their pool. DiversifyProteinScience works as a database for finding scientific experts who come from historically underrepresented backgrounds. Users upload self-reported demographic and professional data that can be filtered through searches based on specific categories such as a protein science subfield, race, or sexual orientation. Individuals who self-identify as being from an underrepresented or disadvantaged group according to their gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, or other orientations are invited to add their information to the DiversifyProteinScience website https:/ / www. diversifyproteinscience. org/ .

Amy Keating, Professor of Biology and Biological Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Protein Society President stated:

"My favorite scientific meetings, committees, and events are the ones where I meet new people with novel ideas and perspectives. We all find it hard to include people whom we don't already know, but now The Protein Society can help. We are proud to launch DiversifyProteinScience as a resource to identify individuals from diverse backgrounds who can enrich our understanding as scientists and as human beings. Look up people on our list. Invite them, interview them, listen to them, and engage with them. Make some new friends! We all have much to learn."

In honor of Women's Month and International Women's Day, The Protein Society and Wiley are also pleased to announce the publication of Women in Protein Science 2020, a virtual issue of our society journal Protein Science. In this issue, you will find articles authored by women that describe exciting scientific breakthroughs and accomplishments, including original research articles, reviews, and articles that highlight tools that are useful for protein science.

DiversifyProteinScience was inspired by and adapted from a similar existing project, DiversifyChemistry, created by Anne McNeil, Arthur F. Thurnau Professor and Professor of Chemistry at the University of Michigan. The Protein Society thanks Dr. McNeil for her leadership and support.

Protein scientists, sponsors, and the press can learn more about the DiversifyProteinScience database at https:/ / www. diversifyproteinscience. org/ or by calling (844) 377-6834.

The Protein Society is the leading international Society devoted to furthering research and development in protein science. Founded in 1986, the purpose of the Society is to provide international forums to facilitate communication, cooperation, and collaboration regarding all aspects of the study of proteins. In support of these goals, the Society publishes Protein Science, the premier journal in the field, hosts an annual international symposium, and facilitates the education of early-career protein scientists across all lines of discipline. The Protein Society members represent a wide spectrum of academic, industry, governmental, and non-profit institutions from more than 50 countries around the world. Media inquiries can be directed to Raluca Cadar, Executive Director at 844.377.6834.