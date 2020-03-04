The future of global refugee protection

Refugees are exiting Turkey towards Europe, bringing the topic of refugee protection to the table in multiple EU countries.

In 2016, all 193 Member States of the UN agreed that protecting refugees and supporting the countries that shelter them are shared international responsibilities. In light of recent developments, the Global Refugee Compact is more relevant than ever.

This high-profile conference will discuss the possible consequences of the Global Refugee Compact on international refugee protection. Representatives from the UNHCR, ECRE, civil society and the researchers involved will be present at the conference.

To mark the launch of the EU-funded PROTECT research project, we will discuss and seek ways of answering the following questions:

Is it realistic to expect that the Global Compact can be implemented under the current political circumstances?

What will it take to successfully implement a Global Compact on Refugees?

What are the possible links between the two Global Compacts and other sources of refugee law?

How do people's attitudes towards refugees and refugee protection affect the implementation of the compact?

How can the European Union contribute to the Global Compact processes?

Organizers' letter of approved registration is required for entry into the conference venue .

Online registration https:/ / skjemaker. app. uib. no/ view. php?id= 8008557

Project website: http://www. protect-project. eu

PROTECT The Right to International Protection. A Pendulum between Globalization and Nativization? is an international research project, which will study the impacts of the United Nations' 'Global Refugee Compact' and 'Global Migration Compact' on the functioning of the international refugee protection system. It will be conducted by an international consortium of 11 universities in Europe, Canada, and South Africa.

This conference is organized by the University of Bergen and the University of Ghent on behalf of the PROTECT Consortium