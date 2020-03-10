UNIST and EWP sign MoU to cultivate professional personnel in renewable energy

On January 22, UNIST signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea East West Power Co., Ltd. (EWP) to accelerate their efforts to foster professional experts in the field of new and renewable energy.

In the memorandum of understanding, the two organizations promised to form a strategic partnerships to nurture talented specialists who will create the future for renewable energy. The agreement includes effective talent support systems for those major in 'New and Renewable Energy Technology and Innovation Management' within the Graduate School of Technology and Innovation Management at UNIST. This also entails the curriculum advisory services for the courses in 'New and renewable energy' and 'Fourth indutstrial revolution,' as well as their mutual support on appropriate cooperative action regarding these matters.

The New and Renewable Energy Technology and Innovation Management program is a newly established two-year master's program within the Graduate School of Technology and Innovation Management at UNIST, which has been designed to extend technology management education relating to local industries. The program aims to cultivate convergence human resources who will lead new and renewable energy industry through convergence education focused on 'New and renewable energy' and 'Innovation technology management.' This provides the education and training of specialised personnel in the renewable energy field, such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and fuel cells, as well as other education, combining energy commercialization, strategic technology management, and global management.

"We expect to contribute to the growth of local industries through the cultivation of professional personnel in the field of new and renewable energy," says Youngrok Choi, Dean of UNIST Graduate School of Technology and Innovation Management.

Through the selection procedure set by the institution, employees of EWP will be eligible to apply for UNIST's innovative talent cultivation course for the renewable energy industry and receive professional training. The two organizations plan to expand cooperation in various fields, such as curriculum development and field trips to foster excellent manpower in the renewable energy field.

The ceremony has been attended by President Yong Hoon Lee of UNIST, Dean Youngrok Choi of UNIST Graduate School of Technology and Innovation Management, President Il-joon Park of Korea East West Power Co., Ltd., Dean SeokYeol Nam of EWP Human Resources & Administration Division, and other key officials from both organizations.

