UNIST shines in field of scientific research!

Professor Sung Yeon Jang Selected Among 2019 Top 10 Contributors to the Promotion of Basic Research.

Sung Yeon Jang, Professor in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has been honored to be recently recognized by Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) with the Minister's Commendation on February 12, 2020. Consequently, he has been selected among ten outstanding researchers recognized for their exceptional research contributions to the promotion of basic research.

This award has been bestowed to Professor Jang in recognition of his exceptional research performance in the field of ICT-based technology convergence. In particular, he was recognized for publishing his latest work on identification of organic monomolecular thermal conductivity in Nature, and thus publicizing it effectively. In addition, he has been continuously presenting excellent research through the development of full-color perovskite solar cells using nano-filters and the development of quantum dot and organic hybrid tandem solar cells.

"The role of basic research to create new knowledge and nurture creative manpower is becoming more and more important, and thus we ask for your continued efforts in basic research in various fields," says Minister Kiyoung Choi of MSIT. "In turn, I will create successful research environment."

Professor Guntae Kim Recognized by MSIT with the Minister's Commendation!

Guntae Kim, Professor in the School of Energy and Chemical Engineering at UNIST has been honored to be recently recognized by Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) with the Minister's Commendation on February 28, 2020. Professor Kim received this award for his efforts and dedication to producing high-quality research using government R&D investment and promoting it actively.

The Ministry of Science and ICT has been conducting periodic performance briefings on outstanding research achievements throughout 2019. Among many outstanding research breakthroughs, only seven were selected among this year's performance briefings, including Professor Kim's latest work about 'Hybrid metal-CO2 system'. Through the study, Professor Kim has developed a system, capable of generating electricity and useable hydrogen fuel using carbon dioxide (C02). This is expected not only to help generate renewable energy for the future, but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, UNIST was in charge of 3 out of the 16 MSIT performance briefings, last year. In addition to Professor Kim, Professor Jae-Young Sim (School of Electrical and Computer Engineering) and Professor Sungahn Ko (School of Electrical and Computer Engineering) also partook in this to promote how national R&D can enhance the quality of people's lives.

