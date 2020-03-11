Uncovering the origin of symbiosis

Lutz Becks is a professor of limnology at the University of Konstanz's Department of Biology and director of the university's Limnological Institute. He will receive approximately 1.8 million euros from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation to explore the genetic and cellular mechanisms of symbiosis. His five-year research project entitled "Will you kindly cooperate?" will be funded in the context of the investigator programme of the "Symbiosis in Aquatic Systems Initiative", which was launched by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in 2019. With a total budget of 140 million US dollars (approximately 130 million euros), the initiative's aim is to learn how symbioses between microorganisms function and evolve in marine and freshwater environments.

Read more about Lutz Becks's research project in the "Press releases" section of the University of Konstanz's webpage:

