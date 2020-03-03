University of Minnesota brings experts together to discuss the power, perils of research data

Across the country, collecting big data on individuals and communities has raised sensitive issues of consent, privacy, and research ethics. Researchers, their universities, funders, and communities are actively grappling with these tough issues. The explosion of digital data, advances in computational techniques, and the use of complex algorithms give us new ways of understanding human health and behavior, our environment, and scientific phenomena, while raising important issues of data ethics. It is vital that scientists, health professionals, business leaders, researchers and the public consider ethical questions related to the use, storage, replicability and sharing of all types of data.

These issues will be the focus of the University of Minnesota's fifth annual Research Ethics Conference, "The Power and Perils of Research Data: Generating, Storing & Sharing Data Responsibly." The conference will convene top national speakers to tackle ethical questions in the use, storage, replicability, publication, and sharing of all types of data. Topics and speakers will include:

The Data Challenge: Collecting, Storing & Managing Data Responsibly: Dina N. Paltoo, PhD, MPH, is the Assistant Director for Policy Development, National Library of Medicine (NLM), National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Paltoo leads NLM's policy and legislative activities, which promote access to scientific data and information, as well as health information technology.

Creating and Managing Big Data in 21st Century Research: Ethical Issues: Michael Zimmer, PhD, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science at Marquette University. He is co-director of the Social and Ethical Computing Lab, and also co-directs the interdisciplinary Data Science major. Dr. Zimmer's research agenda has included investigation of web search engines, social media platforms, wearable fitness trackers, intelligent personal assistants, library technologies, autonomous vehicles, and other emerging technologies.

Sharing Data Responsibly with Researchers, Citizen Scientists & Participants: Michelle Meyer, JD, PhD, is an Assistant Professor at Geisinger Health System, where she co-directs an interdisciplinary lab that investigates judgments and decision-making related to research, innovation, and healthcare. Her writing has appeared in leading journals of bioethics (American Journal of Bioethics, Hastings Center Report, Kennedy Institute of Ethics Journal), law (Harvard Law Review, Administrative Law Review), and science (Nature, PNAS), as well as in popular media outlets (New York Times, Slate, Wired, Los Angeles Times, and Forbes).

A panel of community and local experts will join our national speakers to consider data and information management, the challenges of big data, and ethical use of data in health-related research, including consent, confidentiality, and sensitivity to participant concerns. A full agenda is available at z.umn.edu/ResearchEthics2020info.

The Research Ethics Conference is free and open to the public. It is part of the University of Minnesota's Research Ethics Week (March 2-6, 2020), during which University colleges and departments focus on professional development and best practices to ensure research safety and integrity.

"The Power and Perils of Research Data: Generating, Storing & Sharing Data Responsibly," is presented by the Office of the Vice President for Research; Consortium on Law and Values in Health, Environment & the Life Sciences; Masonic Cancer Center; and Clinical and Translational Science Institute, University of Minnesota.

To register, visit: z.umn.edu/ResearchEthics2020.