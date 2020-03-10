The Vilcek Foundation allocates $150,000 for 2021 Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise

The Vilcek Foundation has allocated $150,000 to make three awards in 2021 to foreign-born researchers in biomedical science now living and working in the United States. These funds will support the award of the 2021 Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science. The Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science honor emerging foreign-born professionals who have demonstrated significant accomplishments early in their careers.

"Immigrant scientists have long contributed to the United States' position as a world leader in scientific research and discovery," said Jan Vilcek, chairman and CEO of the Vilcek Foundation. "The funding that recipients of the Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science receive is unrestricted; this is intended to support foreign-born researchers at a critical point as they transition beyond their early-career work to further endeavors."

Since 2009 the Vilcek Foundation has awarded 29 Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science, totaling over $1.2 million. These prizes highlight the contributions that foreign-born researchers make to scientific research and discovery in the United States. The program seeks to encourage the diversity and innovation in thought, and in research approaches, that immigrant scientists bring to their respective disciplines.

In February 2020, the Vilcek Foundation announced the 2020 recipients of the Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science: Kivanç Birsoy of The Rockefeller University, Viviana Gradinaru of Caltech, and Martin Jonikas of Princeton University. Each recipient is being awarded $50,000. Areas of research explored by these and by past recipients of Vilcek Prizes for Creative Promise in Biomedical Science include genetics, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, virology, cancer cell metabolism, the ubiquitin system, and optogenetics, among others.

The Vilcek Foundation

The Vilcek Foundation raises awareness of immigrant contributions in the United States and fosters appreciation of the arts and sciences. The foundation was established in 2000 by Jan and Marica Vilcek, immigrants from the former Czechoslovakia. The mission of the foundation--to honor immigrant contributions to the United States, and more broadly, to foster appreciation of the arts and sciences--was inspired by the couple's respective careers in biomedical science and art history. Since 2000, the foundation has awarded over $5.1 million in prizes to foreign-born individuals and supported organizations with over $5 million in grants.

The Vilcek Foundation is a private operating foundation, a federally tax-exempt nonprofit organization under IRS Section 501(c)(3). To learn more, please visit vilcek.org.