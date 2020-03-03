Communication about science is more than 'giving the facts'. In times of global challenges, rapid technological developments and information overload, effective science communication interventions need to be carefully thought through and designed.

Science Communication: An Introduction, is a concise, coherent and easily readable textbook about the field of science communication, connecting the practice of science communicators with theory. In the book, recent trends and shifts in the field resonate, such as the transition from telling about science to interacting with the public and the importance of science communication in health and environmental communication. The chapters have been written by experts in their disciplines, coming from philosophy of science and communication studies to health communication and science journalism. Cases from around the world illustrate science communication in practice.

The book provides a broad, up-to-date and coherent introduction to science communication for both, students of science communication and related fields, as well as professionals. Each chapter may be read as a standalone and in any order.

About the Editors

The editors, Frans van Dam, Liesbeth de Bakker (Utrecht University), Anne M. Dijkstra (University of Twente) and Eric A. Jensen (Institute for Methods Innovation) are experienced lecturers, specialising in the areas of science communication, public engagement and sociology. The motivation behind writing this book is that the practice of science communication can be improved substantially, by connecting it with theory. In this way science communicators from around the world can learn from each other, despite of the great diversity of cultural contexts.

