COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Chest Computed Tomography for Detection of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Don't Rush the Science

In this Ideas and Opinions piece from the University of California, San Francisco and San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the authors discuss the findings of early studies that addressed the use of chest computed tomography for the detection of COVID-19. The authors urge caution in rushing science and overinterpreting preliminary or flawed data. Read the full text here: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1382 .

