COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Awareness, Attitudes, and Actions Related to COVID-19 Among Adults With Chronic Conditions at the Onset of the U.S. Outbreak

The evolving COVID-19 outbreak is requiring social distancing and other measures to protect public health. However, messaging has been inconsistent and unclear. This study surveyed 630 adults aged 23 to 88 years living with 1 or more chronic conditions who were participants in other research studies taking place at 5 academic internal medicine and 2 federally qualified health center primary care settings in the greater Chicago area. The study reported on COVID-19 awareness, knowledge, attitudes, and related behaviors in this group of adults who are more vulnerable to complications of infection. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1239 .

