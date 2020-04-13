COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summaries below are not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . 1. Diagnostic Tests in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Narrative Review

Diagnostic testing to identify infected persons is central to efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic. This review from McGill University Health Centre synthesizes current knowledge of diagnostic options available to clinicians, highlights key gaps in current diagnostic capacity, and discusses potential solutions. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1301 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead author, Matthew Cheng, MDCM, can be reached through Julie Quenneville at Julie.Quenneville@muhc.mcgill.ca. 2. Community Pharmacists in Taiwan at the Frontline Against the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic: Gatekeepers for the Rationing of Personal Protective Equipment

Compared with other countries, Taiwan has had relatively few cases during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the many measures the government implemented was a system for rationing and distributing surgical masks to the public while prioritizing allocation of masks to health care workers. This essay from National Cheng Kung University, Tainan, Taiwan describes the roles of community pharmacists in implementing the system and distributing masks to the public. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1404 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead author, Yea-Huei Kao Yang, BS Pharm, can be reached directly at yhkao@mail.ncku.edu.tw. 3. Inflammatory Response Cells During Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome in Patients With Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Researchers from Beijing Institute of Hepatology, Beijing Youan Hospital, Capital Medical University describe the type of immune cells identified by imaging mass cytometry in lung tissue from 2 patients with COVID-19 and fatal acute respiratory syndrome. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ L20-0227 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. To speak with the authors, please contact Lin Jia, MD, at jialin1018@yeah.net.

Also new today:

COVID-19: The Worst Days of Our Careers

Chinazo O. Cunningham, MD, MS; Chanelle Diaz, MD; Deepika E. Slawek, MD, MS, MPH

On Being a Doctor