COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summaries below are not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . Estimating the maximum capacity of COVID-19 cases manageable per day given a healthcare system's constrained resources

Researchers from Mount Sinai Hospital describe how they developed an online tool to estimate the maximum number of COVID-19 cases that could be managed per day within the catchment area served by a healthcare system given acute and critical care resource availability. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1169 .

Pandemic Surge Models in the Time of SARS-CoV-2: Wrong or Useful?

An accompanying editorial from Tufts Medical Center says that public health decision-making during the COVID-19 pandemic involves tradeoffs. Models have been developed to inform administrative policy decisions based on demand for hospital resources and other important considerations when peak demand occurs. The editorial discusses the fundamental differences among three models currently in use. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1956 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead author, Nathan M. Stall MD, FRCPC at nathan.stall@sinaihealth.ca or 416-586-4800 x 7856 (office) or 416-220-8738 (mobile). To speak with the editorialist, John Wong, MD, please email Jeremy Lechan at jlechan@tuftsmedicalcenter.org.