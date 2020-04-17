COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Annals of Internal Medicine News @Annalsofim Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . ------------------------------------------ SARS-CoV-2 Isolation from Ocular Secretions of a Patient With COVID-19 in Italy With Prolonged Viral RNA Detection Researchers from the National Institute for Infectious Diseases "Lazzaro Spallanzani" IRCCS, Rome, Italy present the early detection of infectious SARS-CoV-2 in ocular fluids from the first confirmed Covid-19 case in Italy. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1176 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead author, Concetta Castilletti, PhD, can be reached through Salvatore Curiale at salvatore.curiale@inmi.it. -------------------------------------------------

###