COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Preparing for Battle: How Hospitalists Can Manage the Stress of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitalists are on the front lines. As with other pandemics, COVID-19 presents challenges for the well-being of citizens around the globe, resulting from fear of illness, social distancing measures, isolation and quarantines, and protracted uncertainty. The author of a commentary from the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, School of Medicine, Uniformed Services University, Bethesda, Maryland, explains how hospitalists and other health care workers face additional unique challenges related to this pandemic. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1897 .

