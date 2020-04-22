COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and Firearms in the United States: Will an Epidemic of Suicide Follow?

Since February 2020, as U.S. public health efforts have focused on containing the spread of COVID-19, gun sales in the country have skyrocketed, physical distancing necessary to curb transmission has disrupted social networks, and Americans have faced an unprecedented combination of a public health and economic disaster. The authors of a commentary from Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School express concern that this perfect storm could lead to a suicide epidemic and discuss ways to address the potential crisis. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1678 .

