COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

1. Health Insurance Status and Risk Factors for Poor Outcomes With COVID-19 Among U.S. Health Care Workers: A Cross-Sectional Study

In this brief research report published in Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers from the City University of New York at Hunter College use survey data to assess the number of U.S. health care workers providing direct patient care who have risk factors for a poor outcome if they develop COVID-19 or who lack health insurance or sick leave. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1874 .

2. This Time Must Be Different: Disparities During the COVID-19 Pandemic

African Americans and Latinos are overrepresented among cases of and deaths from COVID-19 nationally and in many of the U.S. regions hardest hit by the pandemic. An editorialist from the University of California, San Francisco discusses lessons that we should have learned from prior experiences and strategies to reduce observed disparities. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-2247 .

