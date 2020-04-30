COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus .

1. Availability of Telemedicine Services Across Hospitals in the United States in 2018: A Cross-sectional Study Researchers from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center studied data from the 2018 American Hospital Association Survey to determine the availability of telemedicine services at U.S. hospitals. They found that a large proportion did not have existing telemedicine programs and will likely require rapid investment in developing the infrastructure needed to deliver patient care remotely and to share limited health care resources across hospitals in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full text: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-1201 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead author, Snigdha Jain, MD, can be reached directly at snigdha.89@gmail.com.

2. Annals On Call Podcast: Surge Modeling for COVID-19 In the latest Annals On Call Podcast, Robert Centor, MD from University of Alabama Birmingham School of Medicine and John Wong, MD from Tufts Medical Center discuss pandemic surge models with regard to COVID-19. Learn more: http://annals. org/ aim/ article/ doi/ 10. 7326/ A19-0030 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read more. Dr. John Wong can be reached through Jeremy Lechan at jlechan@tuftsmedicalcenter.org.

###