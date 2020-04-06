News Release 

An updated overview of the complex clinical spectrum of tourette syndrome

Professor Natan Gadoth at the Sackler Faculty of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University, Israel has written a review on the subject with a focus on the comorbidities in an attempt to present an update for researchers. "Unfortunately, published literature is mostly dedicated to the study of tics, while mentioning the comorbidities only briefly." In his review, Professor Gadoth notes that Tourette disorder is an intersection of many medical conditions which include tic disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), sleep disorders and a number of behavioral problems. Professor gadoth reckons that Tourette syndrome is a multidisciplinary disorder in nature. He concludes that "patients with Tourette disorder should be evaluated and treated by a multidisciplinary team."

Keywords: Tourette Syndrome, tics, coprolalia, self-mutilation, ADHD, OCD, sleep.

