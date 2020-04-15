Probiotic intervention in ameliorating the altered CNS functions in neurological disorders

As per the WHO report, one in every four people are affected by a mental or neurological disorder at some point in their lives making mental disorders among the leading cause of ill-health and disability worldwide. In the present era of socioeconomic competition and related stress, there has been a significant rise in the incidence of neurological and psychiatric ailments especially depression, bipolar disorder, acute anxiety and panic attacks. Many of these conditions are actually never talked about openly as people (affected directly or indirectly) shy away or feel embarrassed, causing the worsening of the conditions of a directly affected person in the absence of proper and early diagnosis and treatment.

With this scenario, the need to investigate newer and safer intervention therapies with prophylactic and/or therapeutic effects is well understood. Recently, the role of gut microbiota and its cross-talk with the human brain in modulating Central Nervous System (CNS) physiology and its optimal working has been highlighted. This review article, presented by Sharma and Kaur (Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, India), focuses on the role and effect of regular intake of probiotic bacteria (through external administration of probiotic rich foods, drinks, capsules etc.) that help to strengthen our overall gut health. The review gives a comprehensive insight into the potential of regular intake of these good bacteria in a fixed dose to strengthen our gut microflora thus improving neurologic manifestations or decreasing the incidence and severity of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It also delineates the underlying mechanisms involved at the molecular and biochemical level through which the probiotic bacteria work in ameliorating the altered CNS functions under diseased neurological and psychiatric disorders (Anxiety, Major Depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, autism spectrum disorder, cognitive impairments etc). The potential of probiotics as an important dietary modification as well as a useful intervention therapy with preventive and therapeutic value holds strong and should be an integral part of other treatment protocols recommended for the target population by the physician.

###