Experimental Biology press materials available now

Explore exciting research findings published in The FASEB Journal

Though the Experimental Biology (EB) 2020 meeting was canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, EB research abstracts are being published in the April 2020 issue of The FASEB Journal.

Explore the journal for the latest findings in anatomy, biochemistry, molecular biology, investigative pathology, pharmacology and physiology. Discover exciting research highlights below and in our Virtual Newsroom.

Vaping

Is It Safe to Vape While Breastfeeding?

Animal study suggests maternal nicotine exposure during breast feeding can affect offspring

Can Vaping Scar Your Lungs? New Insights and a Possible Remedy

E-cigarette liquid found to affect lung tissue repair process; inhibiting nicotine receptors may help

Say No to Vaping: Blood Pressure, Heart Rate Rises in Healthy, Young Nonsmokers

Infectious Disease

"Dirty" Mice Could Help Make a More Effective Flu Vaccine

Study suggests standard laboratory mice may lead scientists to overestimate vaccine efficacy

Scientists Uncover How Zika Virus Can Spread through Sexual Contact

Virus finds hospitable environment in the cells that line the vagina

Treatment Innovations

Light Helps Arthritis Treatments Target Joints

New drug delivery method could reduce side effects from rheumatoid arthritis drugs

Earbud-like Nerve Stimulator Shows Promise for Relieving Indigestion

Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation helps stomach expand and empty properly

CBD

CBD Shows Promise for Fighting Aggressive Brain Cancer

Study shows that CBD isolate and extract can slow growth and kill cancer cells

What's the Best Way to Identify Male Hemp Seedlings?

More accurate sex determination could increase yields and lower price of CBD

Environment

Tube Worm Slime Displays Long-Lasting, Self-Powered Glow

Marine organism's bioluminescence could inspire new eco-friendly, long-lasting light sources

Scientists Use Bacteria to Help Plants Grow in Salty Soil

Method could be scaled up to help farmers improve crop yield in areas with increased soil salinity

Women's Health

Researchers Identify Drugs that Could Halt Preterm Labor

New approach targets problematic molecular pathway to prevent preterm labor and birth

Breathing During Exercise Is Harder for Women Than Men

With smaller airways, overcoming resistance takes more work

Heart Disease

Scientists Trace Path from PTSD to Heart Disease

Young adults with post-traumatic stress disorder show changes in small blood vessels

Researchers Weave Human Tissue into New Blood Vessels

Versatile tissue engineering approach could aid in repairing damage for many tissues and organs

Blood Test Offers Early Warning of Chemotherapy-Related Heart Problems

Accessible, cost-effective method could help doctors intervene before heart damage occurs

Insights into Why Loud Noise is Bad for Your Health

Mouse studies reveal how noise exposure affects heart health and can lead to cancer-related DNA damage

Brain Health

High-fat Diet Consequences Include Mental Fatigue, Researchers Say

Cognitive abilities were impaired in obese rats

Reducing Early Brain Inflammation Could Slow Alzheimer's Progression

Animal study targets Alzheimer's disease before symptoms are apparent

Less Addictive Form of Buprenorphine May Help Curb Cocaine Relapse

Mouse study shows buprenorphine analog is more effective with reduced potential for abuse

3D Tissue Models Provide Unprecedented Insight into Human Brain Function and Disease

Brain-region specific spheroids can be connected to study complex developmental processes

