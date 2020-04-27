Experimental Biology press materials available now

Though the Experimental Biology (EB) 2020 meeting was canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, EB research abstracts are being published in the April 2020 issue of The FASEB Journal.
Explore the journal for the latest findings in anatomy, biochemistry, molecular biology, investigative pathology, pharmacology and physiology. Discover exciting research highlights below and in our Virtual Newsroom.
Vaping
Is It Safe to Vape While Breastfeeding?
Animal study suggests maternal nicotine exposure during breast feeding can affect offspring
Can Vaping Scar Your Lungs? New Insights and a Possible Remedy
E-cigarette liquid found to affect lung tissue repair process; inhibiting nicotine receptors may help
Say No to Vaping: Blood Pressure, Heart Rate Rises in Healthy, Young Nonsmokers
Infectious Disease
"Dirty" Mice Could Help Make a More Effective Flu Vaccine
Study suggests standard laboratory mice may lead scientists to overestimate vaccine efficacy
Scientists Uncover How Zika Virus Can Spread through Sexual Contact
Virus finds hospitable environment in the cells that line the vagina
Treatment Innovations
Light Helps Arthritis Treatments Target Joints
New drug delivery method could reduce side effects from rheumatoid arthritis drugs
Earbud-like Nerve Stimulator Shows Promise for Relieving Indigestion
Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation helps stomach expand and empty properly
CBD
CBD Shows Promise for Fighting Aggressive Brain Cancer
Study shows that CBD isolate and extract can slow growth and kill cancer cells
What's the Best Way to Identify Male Hemp Seedlings?
More accurate sex determination could increase yields and lower price of CBD
Environment
Tube Worm Slime Displays Long-Lasting, Self-Powered Glow
Marine organism's bioluminescence could inspire new eco-friendly, long-lasting light sources
Scientists Use Bacteria to Help Plants Grow in Salty Soil
Method could be scaled up to help farmers improve crop yield in areas with increased soil salinity
Women's Health
Researchers Identify Drugs that Could Halt Preterm Labor
New approach targets problematic molecular pathway to prevent preterm labor and birth
Breathing During Exercise Is Harder for Women Than Men
With smaller airways, overcoming resistance takes more work
Heart Disease
Scientists Trace Path from PTSD to Heart Disease
Young adults with post-traumatic stress disorder show changes in small blood vessels
Researchers Weave Human Tissue into New Blood Vessels
Versatile tissue engineering approach could aid in repairing damage for many tissues and organs
Blood Test Offers Early Warning of Chemotherapy-Related Heart Problems
Accessible, cost-effective method could help doctors intervene before heart damage occurs
Insights into Why Loud Noise is Bad for Your Health
Mouse studies reveal how noise exposure affects heart health and can lead to cancer-related DNA damage
Brain Health
High-fat Diet Consequences Include Mental Fatigue, Researchers Say
Cognitive abilities were impaired in obese rats
Reducing Early Brain Inflammation Could Slow Alzheimer's Progression
Animal study targets Alzheimer's disease before symptoms are apparent
Less Addictive Form of Buprenorphine May Help Curb Cocaine Relapse
Mouse study shows buprenorphine analog is more effective with reduced potential for abuse
3D Tissue Models Provide Unprecedented Insight into Human Brain Function and Disease
Brain-region specific spheroids can be connected to study complex developmental processes
