Association of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors with severity or risk of death in patients with hypertension hospitalized for COVID-19

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: The association between angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors/angiotensin receptor blockers and the severity of illness and death in patients with hypertension hospitalized for COVID-19 is examined in this study.

Authors: Aiping Deng, of the Central Hospital of Wuhan in China, is the corresponding author.

