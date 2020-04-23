Association of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors with severity or risk of death in patients with hypertension hospitalized for COVID-19

What The Study Did: The association between angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors/angiotensin receptor blockers and the severity of illness and death in patients with hypertension hospitalized for COVID-19 is examined in this study.
Authors: Aiping Deng, of the Central Hospital of Wuhan in China, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.1624)
Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/