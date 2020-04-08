COVID-19 in children in Spain

What The Study Did: Describes testing for and treatment of children with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Madrid.

Authors: Alfredo Tagarro, Ph.D., M.D., of the Hospital Infanta Sofía de San Sebastián de los Reyes in Madrid, Spain, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1346)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.