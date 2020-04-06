News Release 

Changes in marijuana vaping, edible use among US 12th-graders

What The Study Did: About 2,400 students in the 12th grade were surveyed about the frequency and mode of use (smoking, vaping and edibles) of marijuana from 2015 to 2018.

Authors: Megan E. Patrick, Ph.D., of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, is the corresponding author.

