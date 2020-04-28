COVID-19 in US prisons, jails

What The Viewpoint Says: The importance of minimizing COVID-19 transmission in prisons and jails is described and policies and programs for doing so are detailed.
Authors: Laura Hawks, M.D., Cambridge Health Alliance in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.1856)
