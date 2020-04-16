Comparing smartphone-enabled blood pressure monitoring with regular care after heart attack

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial compared blood pressure control after a heart attack among 200 patients who received either regular follow-up care of four visits to an outpatient clinic or who were given four smartphone-compatible devices (weight scale, blood pressure monitor, heart rhythm monitor and step counter) and had two care visits via a video connection and two outpatient clinic visits. There is a need for interventions that may help to improve patient compliance with guideline-based therapy following a heart attack.

Authors: Martin Jan Schalij, M.D., Ph.D., of the Leiden University Medical Center in Leiden, the Netherlands, is the corresponding author.

