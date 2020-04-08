Differences by race/ethnicity in stage at diagnosis, treatment, survival for cancers

What The Study Did: Data for 950,000 black, white, Asian and Hispanic patients in the U.S. diagnosed with prostate, ovarian, breast, stomach, pancreatic, lung, liver, esophageal, or colorectal cancers were analyzed to examine differences by race and ethnicity in stage at diagnosis, use of therapy, overall survival and cancer-specific survival.

Authors: Haiyong Wang, Ph.D., of the Shandong First Medical University and Shandong Academy of Medical Sciences in Shandong, China, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.2950)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2020. 2950?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 040820

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.