Examining associations between ages of parents, grandparents and autism risk in children

What The Study Did: Older age for parents has been associated with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) in children, however little is known about the association between the age of grandparents at the time of the birth of the parent and the risk of ASD in the grandchildren. This association was investigated in an observational study with the use of data from Danish national health registries that included three generations and 1.4 million children born from 1990 to 2013.

Authors: Zeyan Liew, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.2868)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

