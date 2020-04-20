Examining association between infant screen viewing, social activities and development of autism-like symptoms

What The Study Did: Data from a study of environmental influences on child health and development were used to investigate the extent to which frequency of screen viewing and social activities such as parent-child play and reading through 18-months of age were associated with the risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and ASD-like symptoms among 2,100 children at age 2.

Authors: David S. Bennett, Ph.D., of the Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.0230)

