Examining associations between hearing loss, balance

What The Study Did: About 3,800 adults 40 and older in South Korea participating in a national health survey were included in this analysis that examined associations between hearing loss and a test of their ability to retain balance. Age-related hearing loss affects the inner ear, which may increase the risk of dizziness.

Authors: Sung-Won Chae, M.D., Ph.D., of Korea University Medicine in Seoul, is the corresponding author.

