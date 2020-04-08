Examining association of preoperative metformin, surgical outcomes in patients with diabetes

What The Study Did: Metformin is the most commonly prescribed noninsulin medication for type 2 diabetes and this observational study examined postoperative death and hospital readmission among adults with type 2 diabetes who had a prescription for metformin before major surgery with those who didn't.

Authors: Christopher W. Seymour, M.D., M.Sc., of the Clinical Research, Investigation and Systems Modeling of Acute Illness Center in Pittsburgh, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.0416)

