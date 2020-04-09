News Release 

Electronic cigarette use among young adult cancer survivors

JAMA Oncology

What The Study Did: This study used national survey data from young adults ages 18 to 39 to compare e-cigarette use among cancer survivors with their peers without cancer.

Authors: Helen M. Parsons, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.0384)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.0384?guestAccessKey=866f0b23-ca71-4e00-bb0c-83c3de82d510&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=040920

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.