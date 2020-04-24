Effect of high vs. low dosage of chloroquine diphosphate on SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: This randomized clinical trial evaluates the safety and efficacy of two chloroquine diphosphate dosages in patients with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Authors: Marcus Vinícius Guimarães Lacerda, M.D., of the Fundação de Medicina Tropical Dr Heitor Vieira Dourado in Manaus, Brazil, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.8857)
Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
