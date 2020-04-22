Examining suicidal acts in US

What The Study Did: Researchers analyzed rates and lethality of 1.2 million suicides and nonfatal suicide attempts from 2006 to 2015 among people ages 10 to 74 using nationally representative data in the U.S.

Authors: Jing Wang, M.D., M.P.H., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.0596)

