Facing a pandemic while pregnant

What The Essay Says: The author describes her experience being pregnant during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.
Authors: Coral Olazagasti, M.D., of the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.1652)
Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/