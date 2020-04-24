News Release 

Facing a pandemic while pregnant

JAMA Oncology

What The Essay Says: The author describes her experience being pregnant during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

Authors: Coral Olazagasti, M.D., of the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.1652)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaoncology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.1652?guestAccessKey=3bce6f21-e3af-4048-b3df-030c23b5a8fe&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=042420 

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.