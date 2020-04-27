Factors associated with disaster preparedness among US households

What The Study Did: Nationally representative survey data from 16,000 U.S. households were used to identify socioeconomic and other factors associated with disaster preparedness among households, such as having food and water stockpiles, an electric generator, communication plans and meeting locations to identify disparities.

Authors: Lucila M. Zamboni, Ph.D., M.P.P., of the University at Albany-State University of New York, is the corresponding author.

