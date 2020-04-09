News Release 

Firework-related eye injuries

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: Emergency department data were used to describe the number, type, severity and factors associated with firework-related eye injuries that occurred in the United States from 1999 to 2017.

Authors: Natasha Nayak Kolomeyer, M.D., of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.0832)

