Fertility preservation use among transgender adolescents

What The Study Did: Transgender adolescents often seek hormonal intervention to achieve a body consistent with their gender identity and those interventions affect reproductive function. This research letter examined the use of fertility preservation among transgender adolescents receiving hormonal intervention at a pediatric gender practice in Australia.

Authors: Kenneth C. Pang, M.B.B.S.(Hons), B.Med.Sc., Ph.D., of the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.0264)

