How common for cancer survivors to stay at jobs for health insurance?

What The Study Did: This survey study looked at how often cancer survivors in the United States and their spouses or partners stay in their jobs because of concerns about losing their health insurance.

Authors: Erin E. Kent, Ph.D., M.S., of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, is the corresponding author.

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

