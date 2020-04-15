How common is racial/ethnic discrimination in US surgical residency programs?

What The Study Did: Surveys from nearly 7,000 resident surgeons were used to evaluate how common racial/ethnic discrimination is in U.S. general surgery programs and how it's associated with burnout, thoughts of quitting and suicide.
Authors: Yue-Yung Hu, M.D., M.P.H., of the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.0260)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###
Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/