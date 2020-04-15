News Release 

How common is racial/ethnic discrimination in US surgical residency programs?

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: Surveys from nearly 7,000 resident surgeons were used to evaluate how common racial/ethnic discrimination is in U.S. general surgery programs and how it's associated with burnout, thoughts of quitting and suicide.

Authors: Yue-Yung Hu, M.D., M.P.H., of the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.0260)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamasurgery/fullarticle/10.1001/jamasurg.2020.0260?guestAccessKey=12783497-ea02-47b5-aa43-29d92404002e&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=041520

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.