Is birth by cesarean associated with increased risk of obesity, diabetes in adulthood?

What The Study Did: Risks for obesity and type 2 diabetes in adulthood were compared among 33,000 women born by cesarean or vaginal delivery between 1946 and 1964 in this observation study that included participants in the Nurses' Health Study II.

Authors: Jorge E. Chavarro, M.D., Sc.D., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.2605)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

