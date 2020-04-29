Internet searches for unproven COVID-19 therapies in US

What The Study Did: In this observational study, researchers examine internet searches indicative of shopping for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, including after high-profile endorsements.

Authors: John W. Ayers, Ph.D., M.A., of the University of California, San Diego, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.1764)

