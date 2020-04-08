News Release 

Loss of smell in patient with COVID-19

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Study Did: The case of a patient with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) whose main symptom was a loss of smell without nasal obstruction is reported in this article.

Authors: Michael Eliezer, M.D, of Lariboisière University Hospital in Paris, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.0832)

