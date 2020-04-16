News Release 

Meeting care needs of older adults isolated at home during COVID-19 pandemic

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Viewpoint Says: The importance of recognizing and directly addressing the challenges created by COVID-19 era physical distancing in the care of older adults is addressed.

Authors: Michael A. Steinman, M.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, and the San Francisco VA Medical Center, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.1661)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

