Measures for care of cancer patients during COVID-19 outbreak in China

JAMA Oncology

What The Viewpoint Says: The authors describe measures taken to reduce the risk of transmitting severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS- CoV-2) to medical staff and cancer patients seeking treatment during the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

Authors: Jie Wang, M.D., Ph.D., and Jie He, M.D., of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences & Peking Union Medical College in Beijing, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.1198)

