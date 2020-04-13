News Release 

Potential risks for children following opioid-related overdose death of a parent

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: Researchers examined changes in the use of mental health and human services among children in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, following the unexpected death of a parent because of an opioid-related overdose between 2002 and 2017.

Authors: Eric G. Hulsey, Dr.P.H., M.A., of the Allegheny County Department of Human Services, Pittsburgh, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.0613)

