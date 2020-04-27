Sleep effects of later school start time for teens

What The Study Did: This observational study compared how school start times either early or delayed were associated with when, how long and how well high school students slept. Insufficient sleep is a common problem among adolescents.

Authors: Rachel Widome, Ph.D., M.H.S., of the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in Minneapolis, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.0344)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.